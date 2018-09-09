Home Indiana Southern Indiana Priest Accused Of Misconduct September 9th, 2018 Warren Korff Indiana

A priest serving in Vincennes has been put on administrative leave following allegations of sexual misconduct.

The action came against Father David Fleck. According to the Evansville Catholic Diocese the alleged incident occurred decades ago, and Father Fleck denies the allegation. The diocese has not given specifics of the allegations, who made them, or when the allegations were brought to the church’s attention. The diocese does say the proper authorities have been notified. Fleck is prohibited from all aspects of the public ministry while the investigation is pending.

The Catholic Diocese of Evansville released the following statement in regards to the sexual misconduct allegations against Father David Fleck;



September 8, 2018 –”Father Dave Fleck, a priest of the Diocese of Evansville, has been placed

on administrative leave after a report of sexual misconduct that allegedly occurred decades ago

was received by the diocese. The diocese has made a report to civil authorities and notified the

Diocesan Review Board of the allegation.

Father Fleck denies the claim.

Father Fleck has served in the following parishes and schools: Rivet High School, Vincennes;

Sacred Heart, Vincennes; Sts. Peter and Paul, Petersburg; St. Peter, Montgomery, with missions

at St. Michael the Archangel and St. Patrick; Blessed Sacrament, Oakland City; St. Philip, Posey

County; St. John the Baptist, Vincennes; St. Vincent de Paul, Vincennes; St. Thomas,

Vincennes; St. Philip Neri, Bicknell; St. Thomas the Apostle, Vincennes; and St. Francis Xavier,

Vincennes; St. Thomas the Apostle, Vincennes. He also resided at St. James, Haubstadt.

Father Fleck is prohibited from all public ministry while an investigation is pending.

If you are a victim of sexual misconduct by a person ministering on behalf of the Church, or if

you know of anyone who has been a victim of such misconduct, please contact civil authorities

and the Diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator at 812-490-9565 or toll-free at 866-200-3004.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN.

