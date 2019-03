Sergeant Holli Bolinski’s body arrived has at the Scott Air Force Base, where it will then head to Pinckneyville, which is where she will be buried.

Over the weekend, volunteers placed flags all along the funeral procession route. There were more than 1,500 flags put up as part of the “Hope for Heroes” program.

Sergeant Bolinski died in a vehicle crash while on a mission in North Kuwait. She will be laid to rest Friday, March 22nd.

