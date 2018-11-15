Southern Illinois Most Accumulation

Winter-like weather impacted must of the Tri-State this week as snow and freezing rain blanketed much of the area.

The main concern Thursday night and Friday morning is whether snow and ice will freeze.

Drivers should be cautious that the snow and ice that melted all day might freeze Thursday night.

People in Carmi, Illinois saw some of the most snow accumulation throughout the Tri-State.

Their recommendation for folks this week is to take it slow.

“I tell you. I guess fall isn’t going to happen this year, but they do a good job around here keeping the roads clean,” Caleb Hughes said.

Hughes has lived in Carmi most of his life and said there are a few things you can do to ensure your safety when traveling the Tri-State in these freezing temperatures.

“Don’t leave with ice on your vehicle, because that could lead to an accident, but other than that, just keep warm, and keep supplies in your car if you’re going on a long travel,” Hughes said.

Southern Illinois saw some of the most snow accumulation throughout the Tri-State, and even though that prompted a number of cancellations and closures, this thick, heavy stuff is perfect for making snowballs.

“I don’t mind it really. I live close to my office, so I don’t have a very far commute. I’m sure people who have a big commute don’t appreciate it, but I know the kids do, because they’re out of school,” Hughes said.

While many people stayed in to avoid the elements, it was business as usual for others since this week’s winter storm wasn’t severe enough to keep many people home.

“No, not really. It looks like it’s all going to melt off, maybe tomorrow, and we’ll be back to some sunshine. We’ll be looking forward to that, and I’m sure everyone’s looking forward to Thanksgiving next week,” Hughes said.

If you’re planning to travel Thursday night and Friday, it’s a good idea to use caution at bridges, overpasses and underpass because they likely freeze first.

Also, make sure to wear layers to avoid frostbite.

