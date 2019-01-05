Southeast Side Neighborhood Association Expansion

The Southeast Side Neighborhood Association is optimistic about its recent expansion out west to Weinbach Avenue in Evansville.

The previous areas that were under the neighborhood association included Pollack, Boeke, Vann and Covert. Saturday, excitement for the expansion was felt at a ribbon cutting ceremony.

” Its gonna be great for our community, this is our tenth year and we decided it was time to grow and so we’re gonna serve more and more people and get more and more people involved, that’s what this is about,” said Southeast Side Neighborhood Association President Thomas Littlepage .”

The expansion has grown the association from about 500 homes to around 900.

It now has two churches: Fairlawn United Methodist Church and Souls Harbor Baptist Church. A school, Fairlawn Elementary is also a part of the association. City Councilwoman Missy Mosby who lives in the area says adding the additional homes to the Southeast Side Neighborhood Association will help strengthen the community and bring people together.

” That just keeps our neighborhoods safer because we have our monthly meetings, we talk to the police we get the crime reports and we all meet each other and we kind of know who is suppose to be in the area and who’s not,” said City Councilwoman Missy Mosby.

Those in the community share Mosby’s outlook and look forward to being updated on events that may take place in the association.

” It would be nice if people would give out newsletters about what’s going on in the neighborhood but it seems to be a good idea,” said Resident Elizabeth Mabrey.

