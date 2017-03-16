Southbound Twin Bridge Lane Restrictions Set to begin Friday
Work on the southbound twin bridge is pushed back again and crews say they expect to start work Friday, March 17th.
All southbound traffic will be routed into the right-hand lane from 8:30 AM until 2:30 PM Friday. Saturday, traffic will move to the left-hand, or passing lane from 7:00 AM until 5:00 PM.
Friday, bridge crews from the Kentucky Transportation District 2 will work on replacing a 25 foot handrail that was damaged during a crash Monday.
That work is set to wrap up completely by 5:00 PM Saturday, March 18th.