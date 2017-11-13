Home Indiana Evansville Southbound Twin Bridge to be Closed for FixFor41 Bridge Rehab Project November 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The southbound Twin Bridge will be closed for the FixFor41 bridge rehab project. The Indiana Department of Transportation announced contractors will start paving the southbound bridge, beginning Tuesday, November 14th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Paving will be on the southbound bridge between Evansville and Henderson and is expected to last three or four days, weather permitting. The bridge will be closed to traffic between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day.

Some paving might continue after the bridge reopens, and drivers are asked to slow down and use caution.

Drivers will see work on Phase 2 of the FixFor41 project within the coming week. A temporary bridge has been installed and traffic on the northbound side will shift to the southbound lanes. This work will continue through the spring.

Drivers can expect to see demolition work, which will be completed in the spring and summer months of 2018.

INDOT will maintain two lanes of traffic in either direction throughout the project.

During this time, access to Waterworks Road and Shawnee Drive will be extremely limited. Drivers need to use the detour at Weinbach Avenue and Riverside Drive for access.

For more information, visit FixFor41.

