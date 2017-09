Home Indiana Southbound Twin Bridge to Close for Pavement Overlay September 11th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana, Kentucky

The fix for 41 Project continues with new lane closures across the Twin Bridges.

INDOT says starting Monday, September 18, crews will begin pavement overlay work on the southbound bridge.

That means the bridge will be closed between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

There will be one lane open, going north or south on the northbound bridge.

The work should last about a week.

