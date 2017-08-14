Home Indiana Evansville Southbound Lanes Of I-69 Shut Down After Crash In Vanderburgh Co. August 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The southbound lanes of Interstate 69 are shut down after an accident in Vanderburgh County. The crash happened on I-69 at Boonville-New Harmony Road around 7:10 a.m.

Indiana State Police say a semi truck rear ended two vehicles. Southbound lanes are closed between Exit 19 and Exit 10 in Evansville due to this accident. Traffic is moving slowly.

Drivers are being diverted off of I-69 southbound at the crash site and back onto southbound I-69.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

Photo Courtesy of Sgt. Todd Ringle

