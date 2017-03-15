Home Kentucky Henderson Southbound Lane of Main Street at Fifth to Close in Henderson March 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

Traffic will be disrupted for a day in downtown Henderson. The southbound lane of Main Street at Fifth Street will be closed for the installation of a 12-inch water main. This road closure will be in place all day Thursday, March 16th.

Southbound traffic on Main Street will have to detour around the area. Northbound traffic will not be affected by the road work.

Traffic on Fifth Street between Water and Main streets will be limited to local access only. Main Street between Fifth and Sixth streets will be limited to local access only.

Drivers are asked to avoid the construction area if possible.

Comments

comments