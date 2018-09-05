44News | Evansville, IN

South Spencer’s John Edge Hosts Former Team

September 5th, 2018 44Blitz, Indiana, Owensboro, Sports

The South Spencer vs. Owensboro Catholic rivalry dates back to 2001, but this year is the first time John Edge leads the Rebels against the Aces.

Edge was the head coach of his alma mater, O-Catholic, for 14 years, but decided to make the trip up the road to South Spencer and accept their head coaching job this spring.

He posted a 130-52 record with the Aces, which included three KHSAA 2A state runner-up titles and five regional titles.

However, Jason Morris is the new man in charge of Catholic and leads a team of players that spent several years with Edge as their head coach.

Both teams are treating this week as “business as usual,” but there is still an elevated level of energy at practice.

South Spencer and Edge will try to grab a win against his former team, while Owensboro Catholic will attempt to prove it is doing just fine with Morris at the helm.

