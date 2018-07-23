South Spencer Spearheads Better Efforts with New Leadership

There’s a lot of “new” surrounding the football program at South Spencer High School.

The Rebels are led by a new head coach, and have a new starting quarterback this season.

Head Coach John Edge comes to Rockport after coaching 14 seasons at Owensboro Catholic High School. Edge, a 1994 graduate of OCHS, posted a 130-52 record with the Aces. That run includes three KHSAA 2A state runner-ups titles and five regional titles.

South Spencer went 3-7 last season under Tom Packer, getting wins against Tell City, Pike Central and Forest Park. Edge tells 44News he’s emphasizing the importance of effort to this year’s team.

“One of the biggest things is we talk about effort every play,” Edge said. “We are going to get that on the game field, if we do it everyday in practice.”

Sophomore quarterback Kobe Bartlett will lead the Rebels in the pocket. He says Edge has already shown the team some tough love.

“In the past, we didn’t really have that much effort. We were lazy and slow,” Bartlett said. “He’s trying to work us like fast tempo…It seems like it’s working so far.”

