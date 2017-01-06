Home Indiana South Bend Mayor To Run For The DNC Chair January 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

An Indiana mayor is adding his name to the race for Chairman of the Democratic National Committee. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg made the announcement Friday morning. He was sworn in as mayor in 2012.

Buttigieg took a leave of absence from his duties in 2014 to serve in Afghanistan as an officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

He says he is running for DNC Chair to deliver new leadership, and a fresh start to the Democratic Party.

Congressman Keith Ellison (D) from Minnesota is also in the running for DNC Chair.

Comments

comments