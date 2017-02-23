Source: Trade Talks Fall Through, Paul George Stays with Pacers
A league source has told 44Sports that four-time NBA All-Star Paul George will stay with the Indiana Pacers.
According to the source, trade talks fell through and George was shooting a Gatorade commercial Thursday at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis wearing a Pacers uniform.
George is currently averaging 22 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game this season. He’s been with Indiana since he was selected by the Pacers tenth overall in the 2010 NBA Draft.
Previous story: Paul George trade talks are true.