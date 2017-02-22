Source: Potential Paul George Trade Talks are True
Questions surrounding the validity of the potential trade talks about Pacers All-Star Paul George are true, a league source told WEVV Sports Director, JoJo Gentry, Wednesday afternoon. The trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.
With the trade deadline less than 24 hours away, the Pacers front office is looking at ways to improve the roster in hopes of George to re-sign and test the trade market, according to a CBS Sports report.
The Pacers forward is currently averaging 22 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game this season. The four-time NBA All-Star has been with Indiana since he was selected by the Pacers tenth overall in the 2010 NBA Draft.
44Sports will update this story as soon as information becomes available.