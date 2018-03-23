Home Indiana Source Of Posey County Gas Leak Found March 23rd, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

The source of the gas leak in Posey County has been found. The Posey County Sheriff’s Office says the leak was caused from a Marathon Oil Pipeline that runs from Robinson, Illinois to the Marathon Oil Terminal in Mt. Vernon, Indiana. The location of the source is east of State Road 69 and north of Johnson Road, near the area where crews have been cleaning up all week.

Earlier this week, Marathon officials noticed a pressure drop in one of their fuel lines, which led them to an area along Copperline Raod. Marathon officials went looking for a leak, but called emergency crews to report the drop in pressure. That’s when they discovered the leak along Copperline Road, just north of Mt. Vernon.

There’s a command center set up in New Harmony and it will remain there until the fuel is cleaned up. Officials hope cleanup efforts will be wrapped up by this weekend.

This pipeline carries low sulfur diesel.

Comments

comments