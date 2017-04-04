‘The Sour Truth’ Raises Awareness for Equal Pay Day

In honor of equal pay day some men served up ‘the sour truth’. The YWCA of Evansville sold lemonade on Main Street to raise awareness for equal pay day. Even Mayor Lloyd Winnecke showed up to participate in the event.

Lemonade for men was one dollar and for women it was 75 cents. Officials serving the lemonade were dressed in red aprons, which represents the wage gap between men and women. Women are in the red on the pay scale compared to their male counterparts.

And Mayor Winnecke proclaimed April 4th as Equal Pay in Evansville Day.

CEO of YWCA Erika Taylor said, “That represents the day in this year that women caught up to the wages of men from last year. So you can see that it takes four months for a woman to equal the wages paid to men last year. And red symbolizes being in the red.”

Indiana ranks 40th in the nation at 76%, and in the 8th congressional district it is 72.6%. This means that women, statewide, make 76 cents for every dollar a man makes. And in Vanderburgh County woman make about 73 cents for every dollar their male counterpart takes home.

For more information about the wage gap, visit Wage Gap – State-to-State.

