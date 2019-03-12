Sound the Alarm Event Offers Fire Education, Free Smoke Alarms

The American Red Cross will be partnering with community partners for the Sound the Alarm event.

Starting March 16th, the Red Cross, the Evansville Fire Department, Germania Maennerchor, Cedar Hall Association for Improvement of the Neighborhood, Inc., and the Salvation Army will be providing fire prevention and preparedness education.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., volunteers will go door-to-door in Evansville spreading the word and installing free smoke alarms.

Training for new volunteers will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Salvation Army.

To volunteer, send an email to volunteerindcs@redcross.org.

Comments

comments