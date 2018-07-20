Songwriter Smith Ahnquist Performs “Last Time For Everything” On 44News This Morning

The Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters’ Festival returns to downtown Henderson July 25 to July 27.

The event offers four nights of intimate, acoustic performances by some of Nashville’s award winning singer-songwriters. It gives music lovers an opportunity to learn how and why their favorite songs were written.

One of the songwriters performing at the festival is Smith Ahnquist. Smith grew up in Danville, Kentucky and has found musical success in the Music City. He performed his hit song “Last Time For Everything” Friday on 44News This Morning. The nostalgic song is famously performed by country music star Brad Paisley.

Smith’s success doesn’t stop there — artists like Justin Moore, Scotty McCreery, Dustin Lynch, Florida Georgia Line have all recently recorded songs by him.

You can watch Smith’s in-studio performance by playing the video accompanying this article. Tickets for the Songwriters’ Festival can be purchased on the festival website.

