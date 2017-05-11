Songfest Grant Gives $20,000 to Nonprofit Organizations

The Grant Recipients have been announced ahead of the 8 annual Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival in Henderson.

This year the songfest is giving 20 thousand dollars to be split among four area nonprofits. Those include the Brain Injury Adventure Camp, Audubon Kids Zone, Henderson County High School FFA Alumni and the Henderson County Diabetes Coalition.

The money will go toward enhancing education, programs and events to benefit the Henderson community. This year’s Sandy Lee Songfest is set for July 26 through the 29 in downtown Henderson.

