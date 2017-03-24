The Song Show Presents: K Phillips

The Song Show is a free concert series AND a show about Songs!

You can listen in Saturdays at 7pm and Sundays at 9am CST on WNIN 88.3, and it’s hosted by someone I idolize…Brick Briscoe!

Tonight kicks off Season 3, and it is a DOOZY as Artist K Phillips will bring his Americana style to the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana.



Did I mention that it’s free?

Press play for a little, GORGEOUS, sneak peek of K Phillips’ music.

The show starts at 7pm, but if you’d like to meet the artist (you do), K will meet and greet listeners at 6pm.

