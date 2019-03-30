Son Charged With Allegedly Shooting Father, Kentucky State Police Investigating

March 30th, 2019 Kentucky

Kentucky State Police is investigating what they are calling a domestic violence shooting in Madisonville. 22 year-old Abram Skinner is facing first-degree assault charges for allegedly shooting his father.

Officers responded to a home on Campbell Road, west of Madisonville around 9:50 PM Friday night for reports of a shooting. Skinner and his father 46 year-old Alexis Skinner were believed to have been in an altercation. Police say during the incident Abram shot his father.

Alexis was flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville for treatment of his single gunshot wound, and is in stable condition.

Abram Skinner was arrested and is lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center.

This investigation is ongoing.

