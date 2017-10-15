Something Fishy In Owensboro

Kentucky’s largest catfishing tournament makes its way to Owensboro. Fishermen hit the waters of the Ohio River around 6:30 Saturday morning for “Monsters on the Ohio.” Their goal was the catch the largest catfish by 3:00.

More than 200 boats from as far away as California and Florida made their way to Owensboro for the event. However, organizers say the point of the tournament is more than just fun. They want to use the tournament to convince regulators to create stricter rules for catfishing in the Ohio River.



