Somber Morning After Police Identify Remains As Aleah Beckerle March 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police continue their investigation into the death of a teenage girl. Human remains were found inside a home on South Bedford Avenue Monday evening. On Wednesday detectives confirmed the body was that of 19-year-old Aleah Beckerle, who had been missing for more than eight months.

Our 44News reporter Amanda Chodnicki was at the home, where people gathered for a candlelight vigil.

More than 100 people showed up to a vigil in front of the vacant home where Aleah’s body was found. And over the eight months many people who did not know Aleah, or the family, participated in searches trying to find Aleah, or any clues that could lead them to where she was.

Over those weeks and months many of them became close with the family, and very invested in finding Aleah. This was obviously not the outcome they wanted. Those who helped search for the teen say those involved will be punished for this one day.

EPD says with Aleah’s body being found this case has changed from a missing person investigation to a criminal investigation.

