Solid Waste Bill in Gibson County

A bill moving through the Indiana Senate could prevent solid waste districts from receiving a tax levy.

Senate Bill 465 would mean people in Gibson County, who generate solid waste, would be charged a flat user fee starting in 2018 or 2019.

That means without a tax levy, the cost would be passed onto residents. Right now, the average household pays about $30 to $40 a year for solid waste service.

If approved, each county would have to decide how to implement the fee. This bill could affect 97% of solid waste districts in Indiana. Lawmakers are still debating this bill.

