Solar Energy Bill Passes the Indiana Senate
April 10th, 2017
Maggie Lamaster

A bill reducing reimbursement rates for rooftop solar uses passed in the General Assembly Monday.

Senate Bill 309 was passed with a 37 to 11 vote.

Solar panel owners are currently paying utility companies more for the power they generate than they would pay their primary power generators.

Utility companies fear solar energy will eventually cut into their profits with its popularity.

The measure now goes to Governor Holcomb for a final decision.

