Solar Eclipse Separating Fact From Fiction

44News is separating fact from fiction for the total solar eclipse. First, the eclipse can cause blindness. This is a fact. Staring directly at the sun during the eclipse can cause permanent eye damage that’s why it is very important to protect your eyes today.

Second, the eclipse gives off harmful radiation, could poison food. This is a myth that the sun emits harmful radiation during the eclipse.

Thirdly, everyone in the continental U.S. will see at least a partial eclipse today. That’s a fact. The path will span from the country’s west coast to the east coast. However not everyone can see the total solar eclipse, but will catch at least a partial one.

The fourth is that animals and insects are confused, and you may even hear crickets during the time of darkness. That’s also a fact. According to USA Today, in one of the first documented scientific studies in 1932, researchers saw bees returning to their hives, and chickens going to roost during an eclipse.

Lastly, if you are pregnant you should not watch an eclipse because it can harm your baby. This is fiction. There have been stories that eclipses produce harmful radiation that can cause birth defects, but that simply is not true.

