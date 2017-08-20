Solar Eclipse Preparations in Evansville

Pre-eclipse events aren’t just happening in Madisonville and Hopkinsville. The Evansville Museum had a full weekend of events ahead of Monday’s total Solar Eclipse.

The events were to teach people how to safely view, photograph and experience the Eclipse. There were special Planetarium shows, along with an Eclipse 2017 exhibit and Astronomy presentations.

Everyone from novice eclipse watching to amateur astronomers came out for the events.

Evansville Museum Science Director, Mitch Luman says, “People In the United States and Evansville have waited a long time for something like this. It’s been 38 years since we had the last total Solar Eclipse what you could drive to and as we prepare for this one, weather looks great. You need to know what to do, how to do it and where you’re going to do it at.”

There will be a viewing of the partial Solar Eclipse at the museum from 11A.M. to 3 P.M. on Monday.

