Solar Eclipse Business Training Seminar Free to Area Businesses

May 30th, 2017 Kentucky

Businesses in Christian County are gearing up for a boost thanks to this summer’s total eclipse. The city of Hopkinsville is teaming up with the Christian County Chamber of Commerce for a training seminar. It’s set for Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Murray State Regional Campus in Hopkinsville.

The seminar will help businesses plan for the eclipse, including accommodations, safety and coordinating high traffic areas.

To register, visit Christian County Chamber of Commerce.

