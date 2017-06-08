Software Targeted in Russian Hacking has ties to Tri-State

The software company used by the Vanderburgh County Clerk’s Office to store voters records was one of the offices to fall victim to Russian hacking.

The company hacked was VR Systems, a U.S election software company based in Florida and used by the Vanderburgh County Clerk’s Office.

However, Vanderburgh County clerk Carla Hayden says none of their voter information was stolen in the latest known Russian hacking attempt.

“There’s speculation that it might be an identity theft just like someone would try to access a bank account or something like that,” said Hayden. “Because there are a lot of personal identifiers attached to a voter file.”

Hayden says she will do everything she can to make sure future elections are honest, safe, and accurate.



Chelsea Koerbler



