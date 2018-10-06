Softball Tournament Brings Out Players For A Special Cause

A softball tournament in Boonville brings out players for a special cause.

“Play For Kate” is a tournament named after Kate Bruggenschmidt, a softball player who died in a 4-wheeler accident. For 4 years, team mates, family, and community members in the sport Kate loved. Indiana passed a law that now requires all children who ride 4-wheelers to wear a helmet. The tournament advocates to continue raising awareness about 4-wheeler safety.

Randi Jo Pryer, a participant at “Play For Kate” explains why this is such a special event, “Everyone is real excited because our new helmet law just got passed, HEA-1200. So, we’re really happy that we can celebrate that at the tournament and everybody’s emotions are a little strong because you know sharing her memory is hard to talk about, but we’re just so happy that we can make such a last impact on the community.”

Families who attended the event enjoyed games, food had a chance to participate in a raffle, and even received a players gift.

