UPDATE 11:22AM: Officials have lifted the soft lockdown on the university.

Original story: Due to a threat in the community, Oakland City University has locked all exterior doors and have been ordered to remain inside the building.

Officials also say Chapel has been cancelled for today due to the threat.

We will continue to provide updates on this incident as we receive more information.

