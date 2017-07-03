Home Indiana Social Work Students Increase Amidst Opioid Epidemic July 3rd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

The Indiana University school system is seeing a rise in the number of social work degrees, in part because of the state’s opioid drug epidemic.

IU had a record number of students already lined up with jobs by their graduation last May.

Not only did those seeking employment have jobs, but a number of them had multiple job offers from which to choose.

The dean for the school of social work says the demand for social workers has always been high, but the demand is growing because of shortages in their field.

IU recently added a Master of Social Work Degree program in Bloomington and provides social work classes at campuses throughout the state.

