Social Sip: April 17th, 2017

April 17th, 2017 44News This Morning

People are begging users not to watch or reshare the video of Steve Stephens. He’s wanted in Cleveland, accused of going on a killing spree and then uploading video to Facebook.

April the Giraffe finally had her baby. She gave birth before a live audience of more than a million YouTube viewers. The zoo stands to make some big bucks from April and her calf with an apparel line, a Toys’ ‘R’ Us sponsorship and a Go-Fund-Me page.

The hashtag #churchsigns was trending on Twitter over the weekend. People posted and retweeted some of the funniest signs outside of places of worship.

Shelby Coates

Executive Producer and Anchor for 44News This Morning.

