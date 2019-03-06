Social Security Number Scams Circulating

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear issues a scam alert amid a surge in scams through the tax season.

Beshear’s office has received nearly 20 formal complaints of social security scams from Kentuckians in Boone, Breckenridge, Calloway, Campbell, Clark, Fayette, Hardin, Harrison, Henderson, Jefferson, Laurel, Letcher, Metcalfe, Spencer, and Trigg counties.

Beshear and his office offer some tips from Fraud.org to help Kentuckians avoid becoming victim to tax-related identity theft:

Hang up on anyone who calls you and asks for your Social Security number, bank account information or credit card number.

Know that the SSA is not suspending your Social Security number, nor will they call and threaten you or demand money.

Do not trust a caller ID, as scammers use technology to spoof valid phone numbers. To verify any suspicious call, contact the real SSA at 1-800-772-1213.

Residents can call the IRS directly at (800) 908-4490 or call the Kentucky Department of Revenue at (502) 564-4581.

For more information, visit Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, IRS website, or Kentucky Department of Revenue.

Comments

comments