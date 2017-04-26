Home Indiana Evansville Suspect Accused of Breaking into Sheriff Wedding’s Home Pleads Guilty April 26th, 2017 John Werne Evansville Pinterest

Maykayia Smith, one of the four people accused of breaking into Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding’s home, has pleaded guilty. The prosecutor’s office says Smith admitted to burglary and conspiracy to commit charges.

Smith allegedly posted a video on social media that showed some of the stolen items. This helped authorities make the arrests. Smith’s sentencing date is currently unknown.

April Maguire, Ladonna Morton, and a juvenile are also charge with burglary in connection to this case.

