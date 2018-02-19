Home Illinois Social Media Scam Uses Illinois Attorney General’s Office February 19th, 2018 Britney Taylor Illinois

A social media scam is using the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, offering free money in an attempt to solicit personal information.

Our media partner WFIW reports Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is warning residents about a scam using her office and name to offer free money in an attempt to get personal information from people.

Madigan’s office has received numerous consumer complaints from people who have received solicitations from social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram that have links to get “free money” from her office through an alleged government grant funding.

If you receive a message claiming to be from Lisa Madigan’s Office, you should not respond or click on the links and call her office directly to report the scam.

