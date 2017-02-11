Social Media Post Suggests Drug Overdose

A post on social media suggests an Evansville man has died from smoking synthetic marijuana. Tracy Gorman with the Evansville Rescue Mission took to Facebook saying a former resident died after allegedly smoking K-2.

Evansville Police say there is a bad batch of the synthetic drug in town. Monday, a handful of individuals overdosed and needed medical attention after using the drug.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says there are currently no confirmed deaths involving synthetic marijuana.

Denzel Smith says, “It’s no telling with that stuff, you know what I mean. I know a lot of people who have died from it where I am from and to come here and figure out someone that I know died from smoking it man, its no good man. People putting it out on the streets everyday, I don’t know. That stuff right there just needs to stop because it’s not meant for people to put in their bodies or anything.

Due to the high cost, testing for K-2 is only completed when there is suspicion of the drug being a possible cause of death.

Lockyear says toxicology results can take up to three weeks.

