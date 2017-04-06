Home Indiana Evansville Social Media Comments Could Give Beckerle Family Case for Defamation April 6th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Since July 2016, it seemed like Aleah Beckerle disappeared without a trace.

With no leads, clues, or suspects, many rumors began swirling that Aleah’s family, specifically her mom Cara Beckerle, had something to do with her disappearance.

Cara was never labeled as a suspect by Evansville Police or arrested in the case, but that didn’t stop people from calling her out on Facebook, even on her own personal page. Those accusations didn’t stop when Terrence Roach was arrested and confessed to being involved with Aleah’s disappearance and kidnapping.

One person called Cara a “Murderer!” Another compared her to Casey Anthony, saying she knew what happened to her daughter. Others questioned why Cara did not attend Aleah’s candlelight vigil.

While it’s easy to make comments like these online it could land you in some legal hot water. The Beckerle family would just have to prove ill will in the comments made.

Chelsea Koerbler



