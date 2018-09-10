Home Indiana How Social Media Apps Impact The Youth September 10th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

For most parents, not knowing who your student is talking to online can be troublesome.

At the tips of our fingers through cell phones, people can have access to apps, websites, and even personal information.

In this digital age, the pressure to post for some users could impact their self-esteem, or worse.

“At memorial they make us put up our phones before class and so because of that you might hear a phone ringing in class sometimes,” says student Joseph Ripke.

Social media apps on cell phones can be distracting, and not just in class.

“Once class ends everyone they immediately go to their phones they will be looking down and staring at the floor like this checking their Instagram, Snapchat, those are two big ones,” says Ripke.

The digital world is continuously expanding, and more students are online.

Parents in Newburgh are learning from an expert panel on how to manage their students social accounts.

Some of the tips are not obvious.

“Like the ghost apps,” says Youth First assistant director Margery Gianopoulos.

“I mean some of this stuff is like scary so we wanted to bring these panelists together, experts who are seeing all of this and be able to have a good conversation.”

Doctors say students focusing on social media interaction can sometimes develop low-self esteem and depression.

Its not a problem for memorial high school student Joseph Ripke, but he knows the dangers that could be a click away.

“My mom she is kind of weary of the internet and stuff which is kind of good because there is a lot of good stuff and bad stuff on the internet I think,” says Ripke.

More than 50 people heard from area principals, doctors, and even law enforcement and how to protect your student online.

“We got adults that are sitting at the table with them and they are going through how do you do this, how is the privacy setting… So they know a little bit more,” says Gianopoulos.

“I think it is important for kids to have social media because it keeps them in touch with everyone else but it can also be a danger as well,” says Ripke.

Experts say it is recommended to allow use of electronics such as lap tops in common areas.

It’s also suggested to charge students phones in a parent of guardians room to limit late night interaction.

