Social Media Access During Jury Trials

Advancing technologies makes it harder for citizens to stay oblivious to the constant flow of information.

Websites, social media apps, online platforms, and traditional news outlets are cranking out content sometimes 24 hours a day.

It’s an issue that is impacting some citizens in the Tri-State.

Six jurors in the Isaiah Hagan trial in Warrick county told the judge they had seen media coverage of the case.

“In Indiana, jurors are not allowed to use their cell phones, or any other electric device during trial,” says Hagan’s defense attorney Mark Phillips, “and we learned today (Wednesday) that they have all had their cell phones.”

Warning jurors to ignore media coverage in today’s society doesn’t seem as easy as it sounds.

Posey county prosecutor Travis Clowers is not associated in any way with the Hagan trial.

44News reached out to him to see if he had ever experience something like this in his trials.

He said he hadn’t, but he did have some advice.

Clowers says in any trial, it is best for the jury to stay objective and listen to the judge’s rules.

“Jurors are always told that if you know something about the case as it is going on from the news media or from an alert on your phone that you are supposed to tell the court,” says Clowers.

“And you are supposed to have notified the bailiff so they can know what you have seen, and what you have heard.”

Clowers says the judges process of deciding if social media affects a trial depends on several things.

“The facts, what has been heard on news media or social media, and how that and if that would even have an impact on the trial. It is important that as judges do admonish, they monitor, and they if an issues arises they address it, and see if this juror can continue.”

