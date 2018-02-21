Home Indiana Evansville Social Justice Leader Keynote Speakers at USI’s Nelson Mandela Social Justice Day Event February 21st, 2018 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana

The University of Southern Indiana celebrates Nelson Mandela Social Justice Day with events culminating with a presentation by an experienced social justice leader. The theme of Wednesday’s address, “Chaos or Community: The Persistent Question in Achieving Racial Progress and Human Rights.”

Social justice leader, Tia Osos, was the keynote speaker for the event. She touched on how important it is for people to be involved in today’s society.

Even for the people who don’t believe in themselves or are too afraid to speak up and make change happen, Oso hopes her message will inspire people to recognize the power they already have in themselves.

“I want people to know that I’m no different than they are,” said Oso. “And that if there are things they are passionate about they should feel empowered and motivated and energized and enthused to go out and make a difference.”

Previous keynote speakers in this series include Dr. Cornel West and Tim Wise.

