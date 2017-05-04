Sobriety Checkpoint Set for this Weekend in Vanderburgh Co.

A sobriety checkpoint is set for Vanderburgh County this weekend. The Evansville-Vanderburgh County Traffic Safety Partnership will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, May 5th from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

This checkpoint is an effort between local and state law enforcement agencies to find impaired drivers.

The location of the checkpoint will not be disclosed, but it will be chosen based on local traffic collision data.

Hit and run crashes are usually the result of impaired drivers who try to avoid an arrest by fleeing.

