Sobriety Checkpoint Set For Posey County Next Week

Indiana State Police troopers will conduct a sobriety checkpoint somewhere in Posey County next week. The exact location and time will not be released.

Drivers who are not drinking can expect a two to three minute delay while going through the checkpoint.

Troopers encourage all drivers to call 911 or the closest ISP Post if they see another driver who may be impaired. You must give a description of the vehicle, location and direction of travel.

This sobriety checkpoint will be conducted on Wednesday, August 23rd somewhere in Posey County.

