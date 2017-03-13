Sobriety Checkpoint Set for Perry County on Friday

Indiana State Police will have a sobriety check point at an undisclosed location in Perry County on Friday, March 17th.

Drivers passing through the area should have their licenses and registrations ready to present to troopers.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Saint Patrick’s Day is one of America’s deadliest holidays.



The Administration says one-fourth of the deadly crashes on last Saint Patrick’s Day involved drunk drivers.



Reminders from ISP: