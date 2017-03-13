Sobriety Checkpoint Set for Perry County on Friday
Indiana State Police will have a sobriety check point at an undisclosed location in Perry County on Friday, March 17th.
Drivers passing through the area should have their licenses and registrations ready to present to troopers.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Saint Patrick’s Day is one of America’s deadliest holidays.
The Administration says one-fourth of the deadly crashes on last Saint Patrick’s Day involved drunk drivers.
Reminders from ISP:
- Plan ahead and always designate a sober driver before consuming alcohol.
- Do not drive your vehicle if you have been drinking alcohol. Call a taxi or sober friend.
- Take care of your friends. Never let a friend drive while impaired.
- If you are hosting a party, always offer non-alcoholic beverages. Make sure all of your guests leave with a sober driver.
- Never provide alcohol to anyone under the legal drinking age of 21.
Motorists who see a driver being erratic are encouraged to call 911.