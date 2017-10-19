Sobriety Checkpoint Planned For Vanderburgh County

If you’re planning to drink and drive this weekend, watch out! Authorities will be on the lookout for drunk or impaired drivers.

Law enforcement officers from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and the Evansville Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint.

The checkpoint will begin on Friday, October 20th at 11 p.m. and continue through Saturday, October 21st at 2 a.m.

Authorities will not say where the checkpoint will be, except that it will be at an area where there have been a high number of reported hit and runs.

This sobriety checkpoint is an effort to reduce the amount of drunk driving incidents.

