Sobriety Checkpoint Planned For Knox County

If you’re planning to drink and drive this weekend, watch out! Troopers and deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office will be on the lookout for drunk or impaired drivers.

Law enforcement officers will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint somewhere in Knox County. The checkpoint will start on Friday, December 1st and end on Saturday, December 2nd.

Drivers can expect a two to three minute delay while going through the checkpoint.

This sobriety checkpoint is an effort to reduce the amount of drunk driving incidents.

