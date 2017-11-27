Home Indiana Sobriety Checkpoint Planned in Dubois County November 27th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Troopers from the Indiana State Police Jasper Post will conduct a sobriety checkpoint. The checkpoint will begin on Wednesday, November 29th.

Drivers are expected to have their license and registration ready to present to the troopers. This sobriety checkpoint is an effort to reduce the amount of drunk driving incidents.

As a reminder so motorists do not find themselves “Over the Limit and Under Arrest”:

• Plan ahead and always designate a sober driver before consuming alcohol.

• Don’t drive your vehicle if you’ve been drinking alcohol. Call a taxi or sober friend.

• Take care of your friends. Never let a friend drive while impaired.

• If you are hosting a party, always offer non-alcoholic beverages. Make sure all of your guests leave with a sober driver.

• Never provide alcohol to anyone under the legal drinking age of 21.

Comments

comments