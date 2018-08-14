Home Indiana Evansville So You Think You Can Dance Live Coming to Evansville August 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

So You Think You Can Dance, the 15-time Emmy Award winning show, is coming to Evansville during its live blockbuster annual tour.

The tour will make a stop at the Old National Events Plaza on October 30th at 6:30PM.

Fans can witness the hottest show-stopping routines from Season 15 as well as original pieces choreographed specifically for the live show.

The show will feature top 10 contestants from season 15 of the show. These performers include Jensen Arnold, Hannahlei Cabanilla, Genessy Castillo, Evan DeBenedetto, Jay Jay Dixonbey, Magdalena Fialek, Darius Hickman, Chelsea Hough, Cole Mills, and Slavik Pustovoytov with more cast announcements to come.

VIP packages and a special So You Think You Can Dance fan presale go on-sale beginning August 14 at 10:00am.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale August 17th at 10:00AM at ticketmaster.com

Tickets will also be available at the Old National Events Plaza box office and by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

