Snowy Sidewalks in Downtown Evansville Creates Problems For Pedestrians

Many parts of the sidewalks on Main Street in downtown Evansville remain snowy and icy, making it hard for folks to get around.

Downtown Alliance Director Joshua Armstrong says, “They’re in pretty rough shape. You can clearly tell where our property owners or occupants have made some efforts. So there are some areas that are completely safe and passable, and then there are areas where the property owner has not stepped really stepped up and done what they need to do.”

According to the city ordinance, it’s the ground floored occupant’s responsibility to clear the snow from the sidewalk, and only some downtown businesses have done this.

Moving forward, officials say snow and ice removal plans will be a hot topic for the newly approved Economic Improvement District board after the spring tax bill.

The Evansville Economic Improvement District was approved in November.



