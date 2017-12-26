From Snowstorm to Severe Weather: December 27, 1973

After a snowstorm & bitter cold in December 1973, severe weather struck December 26, 1973 with clean-up following on the 27th!

Part of an outbreak in two distinct areas (a northern [Ohio Valley] event & a southern event [South]), it brought a path of sporadic damage with intense gusts measured at up to 81 mph from McLean to Daviess counties in Kentucky, then northeastward to Louisville. Wind damage was widespread in the Cincinnati area with wind damage also reported around Frankfort, Kentucky. Wind damage & multiple tornadoes occurred in central & southern Ohio (to as far north as Dayton).

Other wind damage & some tornadoes occurred in the southern U.S. The strongest tornadoes of the outbreak were F2’s & the longest tornado track was in central Ohio. A tornado carved a 36-mile track southeast of Columbus, injuring 4 people at 5 p.m.

A gust of 78.3 mph was measured at the Owensboro Airport, while a gust of 81 mph was measured at Louisville’s Standiford Field Airport.

The northern part of the outbreak seemed to be attributed to higher shear & strong wind fields with marginal instability, while the southern part still had shear & strong wind fields, but they were not as strong as that in the north. More instability (CAPE) in the South contributed to the severe weather there.

Just three days later, more severe weather hit the South where three F3 tornadoes occurred in southeastern Alabama. The north side of Enterprise sustained heavy damage, as did area north of Dothan & in Ozark. 7 other tornadoes occurred, as far north as around Huntsville, Alabama & Atlanta, Georgia.

Severe weather here occurred in a rather non-conventional way. On the morning of the severe weather, temperatures were around 40, but as a surface low moved nearly due north, a warm front move east-southeast to west-northwest over the Tri-State. The severe t’storms occurred at the center of the surface low as it road the frontal zone. Here the low-level shear was maximized & the pressure was lowest.

The +60 line reached near Shoals to Spurgeon to Henderson to Muhlenberg counties as this surface low moved north, then northeast. Highs in our far northwestern areas were only in the upper 40s to around 50.

